Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $231.34

Auto (AUTO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $231.34 or 0.01200542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 80,638 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

