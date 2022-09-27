Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.15 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Automata Network has a market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,191.24 or 1.09794110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00058029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065098 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network (CRYPTO:ATA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

