Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 11,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

