Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Avient stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,073. Avient has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

