AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383,403 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital comprises 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of AXIS Capital worth $54,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

