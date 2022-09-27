AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 4,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

