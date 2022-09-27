Baanx (BXX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,848.00

Baanx (BXX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Baanx has a market capitalization of $164,520.96 and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX. Baanx’s official website is www.baanxapp.com. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services.”

