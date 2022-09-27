Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.69.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87. Ball has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

