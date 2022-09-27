Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.