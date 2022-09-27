Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Y traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $840.95. 1,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $839.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.15. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.39 EPS.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.