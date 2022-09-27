Beacon Financial Group Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

