Beacon Financial Group Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 59,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

