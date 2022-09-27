Beacon Financial Group Has $3.84 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PSX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

