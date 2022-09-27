Beacon Financial Group Has $4.54 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. 22,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,714. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

