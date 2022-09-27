Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,116 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 179,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.