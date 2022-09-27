Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,946 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

