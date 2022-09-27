Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $46.56

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.56, but opened at $48.72. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 2,740 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

