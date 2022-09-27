Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,654. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average is $229.22.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

