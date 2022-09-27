Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 217 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,681,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 141,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,946. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.69. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

