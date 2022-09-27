Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,330,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $718,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 222,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

