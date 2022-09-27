Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $424,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $59,188,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $48,274,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,480. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.