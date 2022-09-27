Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average of $320.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.