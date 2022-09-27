Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 3,614.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $7.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.