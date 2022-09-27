Beer Money Hits One Day Trading Volume of $176.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $370,370.74 and approximately $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,499,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

