Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $136.70 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

