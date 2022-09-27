Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $778,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.26. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,958. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.