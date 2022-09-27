Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 41,564 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. 74,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

