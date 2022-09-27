Benchmark Trims Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Target Price to $12.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.55 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 446.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $2,274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 44,146 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 10.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 105.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

