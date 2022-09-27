Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Relx in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Relx in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,554.38 ($30.86).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,202 ($26.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,718.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,326.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,303.27. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

