BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 15,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 46,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

In other news, Director Edward George Kulperger acquired 200,000 shares of BeWhere stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 678,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,376.78.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

