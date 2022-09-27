BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.76. BGC Partners shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 20,609 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.47.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,298,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

