Billy Ho Sells 8,242 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 7,142,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,426. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556,471 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

