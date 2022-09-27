Binamon (BMON) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004709 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.01665224 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Binamon Profile

BMON is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.