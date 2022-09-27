Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.52 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.05 billion and approximately $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.69 or 1.00007580 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058337 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064847 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00079876 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,042,229,623 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance USD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
