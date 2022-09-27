BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 21,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 49,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.73). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 34,060.00% and a negative return on equity of 245.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

