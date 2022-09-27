BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 21,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 49,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.73). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 34,060.00% and a negative return on equity of 245.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Nike’s Stock Sale Won’t Run For Long
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.