Bitsten Token Price Tops $0.0141 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $137,258.37 and approximately $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitsten Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsten Token alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00590926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00592316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00255096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00049190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsten Token Coin Profile

Bitsten Token (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 9,749,863 coins. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com.

Bitsten Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BST is a key token of the Beshare platform. Users can make platform payments through BST and earn BST as a reward for sharing their data on blockchain or ad exposure. Advertisers need BST for uploading advertising or use big data for personalized ads. Through all these processes, the users' valuable data is secured through the blockchain. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsten Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsten Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsten Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsten Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsten Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.