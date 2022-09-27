BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $575.22

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $575.22 and last traded at $576.85, with a volume of 23661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $584.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $671.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

