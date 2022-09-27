BLOCKv Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

