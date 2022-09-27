BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZEB traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,870. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$32.78 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.63.

