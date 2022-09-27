Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $99.00. The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 14303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.