Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $99.00. The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 14303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.