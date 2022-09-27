Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 270,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 79.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $16,316,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

