Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.40

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 415384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank raised shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag SE will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

