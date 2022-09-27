BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,522,247 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

BRF Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 466,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

