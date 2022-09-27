Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 70,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.