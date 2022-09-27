Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,018. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

