Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.