Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $72,448,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 548,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.18. 70,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

