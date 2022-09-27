Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.74. 92,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

