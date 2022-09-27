Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,651 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 884,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.



