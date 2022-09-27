Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 9,956 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 55.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 2.3 %

SHEL traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. 318,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

